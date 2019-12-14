LIVINGSTON,
Muriel (nee Saunders):
MSC (Hons) Otago
Born 23 September 1929 in Featherston, passed away peacefully in New Plymouth on 18 February 2019. James, Andrew and Esther and their families invite family and friends to join them in celebrating the life of an amazing woman, wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister (and sister in law), aunt, servant of the community and great friend to many at 2.00pm on Sunday 22 December 2019 at 190 Sealy Road, Omata.
"Grief is the price we pay for love"
