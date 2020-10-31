INGLES, Muriel Dickson:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on October 23, 2020, at WesleyCare. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved mum of Elizabeth and the late Laurie Barrett, John, Margaret and Keith Stanton, Helen, Allen and Carolyn. A loved Nanna of her five grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren.
Softly the leaves of
memory fall
Gently we gather and
treasure them all
Messages to the Ingles Family, c/- PO Box 31-095, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. At Muriel's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020