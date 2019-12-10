TARR, Morris James:
On December 7, 2019, peacefully at Aroha Rest Home, Lower Hutt; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Myra and father and father-in-law of Janet & Steve, Paul, Stephen, Dianne & Paul, David, Debbie & Dave. Grandad of Christina, Michael, Jonelle, Sarah, Maree, and great-grandad of Marliah, Emma, Ella and Henry.
Sadly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to Aroha Care Centre for their special care. A Service will be held in Aroha Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Tarr family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019