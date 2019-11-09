Morris PARKER

Death Notice

PARKER, Morris Desmond:
450383 2NZEF (Middle East) and BCOF (Japan). On 8 November 2019, in his 98th year. Loved husband of Margaret, father of Helen & Mark, and Grandad of Nicole, Christopher and Felicity. Loved brother of Hilary Francis (Kaitaia) and the late Kathleen, Leonard, Keith, Douglas and their families. No flowers please, but donations to St Margaret's Church would be appreciated. A service for Morris will be held in St Margaret's Church, Dunn Street, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to "The Parker Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019
