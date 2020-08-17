BLACK, Morris Reid:
Peacefully on 13 August 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Aged 78 years. Loved husband of Sue, Dad of Tim, Matt, Nick, Matthew, Belinda, and Ingrid. Adored grandad of his fifteen grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Newtown, Wellington 6242, New Zealand. Any communications can be made out to "The Black Family" PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Service details to be announced.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2020