MORRISON, Morrie
(Austin Derek):
On 31st October 2020 at Kandahar, Masterton. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sues. Much loved father of Sue, Dave, Frank and the late Kevin. Dearly loved Poppa of Kayla. The family wish to thank Lou and the staff of Kandahar also Jack and Maria for their support and care. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service to celebrate Morrie's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday, November 6th at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020