LEWIS, Morgan Robert:
Of Wanganui, formerly of Wellington. On Wednesday 28th August 2019, peacefully at Wanganui Hospital. In his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, and the late Mavis. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Rod, Michelle and Colin. Much loved Grandpa of Ila and Jason, Hilary and Oliver, and great Grandpa of Olivia and Tyler. Stepfather of Nick. Special friend of Rob. Beloved brother of Margaret, and the late David, and Beverley. Messages to the Lewis family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Morgan's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4th September 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019