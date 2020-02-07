BRYANT, Moreen Myrtle
(Mor) (nee Bray):
Of Levin. On 2 February 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, after an ongoing illness. Unflinching and indomitable into her 87th year. Proud and loved mother of Carol, Nick and Kirsty. Mor-Mor to Warwick, Sarah, Hamish, Olivia, Lydia and Charlotte. Sister to Bill (William) and Carol (deceased). Sister-in-law to Teena, and Aunty to Hannah and Amelia. Mother-in-law to Steve and Cath, and Mater to Trace. Respected former wife of Terry Bryant (deceased). A friend to many. In accordance with Mor's wishes, a private service has been held earlier in the week.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 7, 2020