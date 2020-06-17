MIDDLETON, Moray Bruce:
Saturday 6 June 2020. Aged 56 years. A dearly loved and wonderful father, brother, uncle and grandad who had a passion for his family and friends, music and church. We will never forget your stories, quirky jokes, inquisitive nature and love for us - you will forever be in our hearts. A service for Moray will be held at Lane Park Church, Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday 3 July 2020 at 12.30pm. All messages to 'the Middleton Family', C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from June 17 to June 20, 2020