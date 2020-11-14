BEVAN, Moray Vivian:
19.01.1933 - 4.11.2020.
87 years. Maori All Black. Maori All Black Captain. Wellington Rep. Hawkes Bay Rep. Astute businessman, self-made millionaire. Passed away peacefully at home looking out at his view. Loved husband of Heather. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Moray and Fiona, Dean and Suzy. Loved grandfather of Moray, Sean, Courteney, Chyanne, Jasmine, Gareth. In lieu of flowers donations to the Poneke Colts would be appreciated and may be done at www.ponekerugby.com Messages to the Bevan family may be left in Moray's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. Moray's funeral service will be held at The Hub, Poneke Club rooms, 3 Kilbirnie Crescent, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 19 November 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020