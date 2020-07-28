FREEME, Morah Elizabeth:
Now at peace on 26 July 2020 at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Cyril. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Sirwan, and Diana and Keith. Treasured Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchild. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Morah's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Saturday 1 August 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020