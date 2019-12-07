Morag BURGESS (1931 - 2019)
Death Notice

BURGESS,
Morag Jamieson Martin:
Born 12 July 1931. Passed away 6 December 2019. Devoted and loving wife of 65 years to Barney (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Calum and Anita, Alisdair and Donna. Loved Grandma of David, Michael, Amy, Scott and Megan. Great-grandma of Bella. A service to celebrate Morag's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, December 11, at 1pm. Messages of condolence can be addressed to The Burgess Family PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019
