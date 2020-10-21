McNEILL,
Mora Catherine: OBE
After short illness. Much loved family member of Duncan & Sally, Ali & Bill, Hester & David, Deborah, Christine & Wayne, Anna & Jason, Grant & Caroline, Kate & Brent, Claire, Hannah & Colin, Charlotte & Jono, and great-nieces and nephews. Mora held a very special place in all of our lives. Messages and tributes to 'the McNeill family' may be placed online in Mora's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Mora's funeral service will be held at The Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, cnr Hill Street and Molesworth Street, Wellington, on Saturday 24th October 2020, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private burial. A candlelit vigil to celebrate Mora's life will be held on Friday 23rd October, at 7.00pm in The Lady Chapel.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020