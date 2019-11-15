Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 p.m. McDonnell Chapel, Horowhenua Masonic Village 685 Queen Street Levin View Map Death Notice



Of Levin, formerly of Otaki. Moorea left us peacefully on 13 November 2019 in the presence of her loving family. Aged 92 years. The clock stopped ticking. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased), much loved mother of Helen (deceased) and Rachel and Malcolm Phillips. Cherished and adored Granny of Andrew and Mitsuko, Karen and Bernard, Craig and Dell. Treasured Great-Granny of Max, Alice and Sakurako, Maddy, Marco and Jackson, Bella and James. Sister of the late Cynthia and Tom Hedges, and the late Don Wallington. Aunt of Lyn and Jenny. Daughter of the late Emma and Albert Wallington (Otaki). Close friend and companion of Geoff Spencer for many years. The Horowhenua Masonic Village was her home for the last 18 years, the last year of which she was a resident of the Rest Home. Our sincere thanks to the team in Unit 3 for their loving care of her. A service to celebrate Moorea's life will be held at the McDonnell Chapel, Horowhenua Masonic Village, 685 Queen Street, Levin, on Monday 18 November 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Horowhenua Health Shuttle would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







