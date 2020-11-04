GASKIN, Monica Mary:
Passed away peacefully surrounded with her loving family on 2nd November 2020. Cherished wife of Keith for 64 years, Mother/Mother-in-law to Wendy & Grant, the late Brian, Lynette & Stuart, Rose & Brian, Jude & Simon and Dave. Beloved Nana to her 10 Grandchildren & 4 Great-Grandchildren. Service to be held at 11am on Saturday, 7 November 2020, at Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville. Service will be livestreamed, please contact Lychgate Funerals for the link.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 4, 2020