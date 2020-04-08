WILSON, Mona Mako:

Born July 16, 1951, at Rangiriri, passed quietly at home in the embrace of whãnau on April 4, 2020.

Rest in peace

My Love

My Mum, Ma, Mother

My Nan, Nanny,

Great-Grandmother

My Sister

My Mother-in-law

My Sister-in-law

My Aunt, Aunty

My Friend

My Companion

Mona loved us all.

You will be missed dearly with an aching heart, hugs and kisses for eternity. You have flown to the heavens above.

Kua rere atu rã koe ki ngã rangi i runga.

Due to Current restrictions, a private cremation will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A future remembrance service, unveiling and celebration of Mona's life will be held on a date and time to be advised, approximately 1 year from now.





