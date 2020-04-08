WILSON, Mona Mako:
Born July 16, 1951, at Rangiriri, passed quietly at home in the embrace of whãnau on April 4, 2020.
Rest in peace
My Love
My Mum, Ma, Mother
My Nan, Nanny,
Great-Grandmother
My Sister
My Mother-in-law
My Sister-in-law
My Aunt, Aunty
My Friend
My Companion
Mona loved us all.
You will be missed dearly with an aching heart, hugs and kisses for eternity. You have flown to the heavens above.
Kua rere atu rã koe ki ngã rangi i runga.
Due to Current restrictions, a private cremation will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A future remembrance service, unveiling and celebration of Mona's life will be held on a date and time to be advised, approximately 1 year from now.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2020