WILLIAMSON,
Mona (nee Bennett):
Mona went Home to the place prepared for her by her Lord on September 9th, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark for 68 years. Loved Mum of Lindsay (deceased) and Philippa, Bruce and Ursula, Ruth (deceased), Roger, Yvonne and Neville Gupwell. Proud Gran of Anna and Jem, Sarah and Jonny, Michelle, and Sophie. Great-Gran to darling Toby. A service for Mona will be held at 14th Avenue Gospel Centre, 10 14th Avenue, Tauranga, on Thursday, September 12th, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Mobile Mission Maintenance (MMM). Interment will be at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, September 14th, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 10, 2019