STEWART, Moira
Evelyn (formerly Wallace)
(nee Thomson):
Born in Scotland, died at Hastings Memorial Hospital on 24 July 2019 after a short illness, aged 80 years. Daughter of William and Alexina Thomson (dec), sister of Gordon Thomson (dec). Survived by her children Brenda Reid (Scotland), Patricia (nee Wallace) and Christopher Carroll, Charles and Alastair Wallace, and their families in NZ and Scotland. A service for Moira will be held at 1.30pm on Wednesday 31st July at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Hastings, followed by cremation at Hastings Crematorium.
May she Rest in Peace.
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2019