Moira REID (1929 - 2020)
Death Notice

REID, Moira:
Born 26th November 1929
Died 17th February 2020
Much loved wife of the late Matt. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Vicky, Denis and Jacky, Ian and Sarah, Christine and Jason. Grandmother of Raymond, Samuel, and Kieran; Matt, and Tessa; Kathryn, Rebecca, and Nicholas. Great-grandmother to all her great-grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law of the late Noelene and Leo.
"How wonderful to see
your childrens' children,
even to the third generation."
At Moira's request, a family service has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020
