PERYER,

Moira Beryl (nee Hobson):

25.9.1936 – 24.1.2020

After her fight with cancer, Moira passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Moira is survived by her loving husband Michael (Mik), children, Angela & Brian, Bill & Jan, Brenda and Philip (deceased), her 3 grandchildren, Katie, Samantha, Jessica and her 5 great-grandchildren, Nico, Rome, Kace, Henk and Raven. Moira loved her cottage garden and wearing bright colours, so if you are attending her service, please wear "Colours of the Garden" as a tribute and celebration of Moira's passion and life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442 Wellington, 6242, who have provided amazing support and service to Moira and her family at this sad time. Moira's funeral service will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Wednesday 29 January 2020 at 11:00am followed by a private interment where Moira will be laid to rest near Philip.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844





