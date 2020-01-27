Moira PERYER (1936 - 2020)
  • "So sorry to hear of Moira's passing. Thinking of you all at..."
    - Phil Hobson
  • "Dear Mik, Bill and family, it is with sadness to read of..."
  • "My sincere condolences to you all on the loss of a much..."
    - Sandra Tilson
  • "Thoughts and prayers at this sad time Fraser Smith"
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata St
Waikanae
PERYER,
Moira Beryl (nee Hobson):
25.9.1936 – 24.1.2020
After her fight with cancer, Moira passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Moira is survived by her loving husband Michael (Mik), children, Angela & Brian, Bill & Jan, Brenda and Philip (deceased), her 3 grandchildren, Katie, Samantha, Jessica and her 5 great-grandchildren, Nico, Rome, Kace, Henk and Raven. Moira loved her cottage garden and wearing bright colours, so if you are attending her service, please wear "Colours of the Garden" as a tribute and celebration of Moira's passion and life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442 Wellington, 6242, who have provided amazing support and service to Moira and her family at this sad time. Moira's funeral service will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Wednesday 29 January 2020 at 11:00am followed by a private interment where Moira will be laid to rest near Philip.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020
