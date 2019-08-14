Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moira PAUL. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 13 August 2019. Loved wife of the late Thomas Paul and loved mother of Robert, Dennis and Bernard. Loved mother-in-law of Sharlene and Marie. Loved sister of Margaret Crawford, Ngaio Williams and the late Mervyn Cross. Loved Nana of Belinda and Don, Nadine and Colin, Justin and Orla, Preston and Alexander. Loved Great-Nana of Ashley, Caitlin, Madison, Jessica, Conor and Amelia. Loved Great-Great-Nana of Nala. Moira is at home and friends are welcome to visit. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Kenepuru Hospital for the care you gave to Moira. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cat Protection League would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Moira will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 16 August commencing at 1.00pm.







