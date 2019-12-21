McGIFFORD, Moira Louise:
Peacefully in Wanganui on Friday 13th December 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Ken and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tanya and Mal, Janet, Douglas and Melinda, and Suz and Mat. Treasured nana of her 6 grandchildren. In accordance with Moira's wishes, a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Save The Children, PO Box 6584, Marion Square, Wellington 6141. All messages to McGifford family, c/- Dempsey and Forrest, PO Box 341, Wanganui.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019