NARAN, Mohan Jivan:
On 9 December 2019 at his home in Paraparaumu Beach. Dearly loved husband of Sumitraben. Loved father of Mehul, Niketa and Dipen and loved father-in-law of Anoop (deceased), Jagruti, Amisha and Rita. Loved brother of Bhulabhai (deceased) and Chotubhai (deceased) and sister-in-law, Kusumben, and uncle of Vijay and Shila. Beloved grandfather of Shivam, Anand, Kresha, Preeyal, Khushi, Aashi, Daiman and Priscila. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Messages may be left in Mohan's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. Mohan's funeral service will be held at the Bharat Bhavan Hall, Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 14 December at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 12, 2019