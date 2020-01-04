BOAZA, Moea Tepaki:
On 31 December 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice. Loved husband and best friend of Christine, loved father of Brian and the late Stephen. Loved grandfather of Crystal and Kori, David and Merika. Fun great-grandfather of Mzonrae, Zavariah, Rawiri and Shanara.
A well deserved rest.
Messages may be left in Moea's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C\- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Moea's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2.00pm, and will be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020