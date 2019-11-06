RUTTER, Mitchell Lyle:
Suddenly on Sunday 3 November 2019 as a result of an accident in Christchurch. Aged 23 years. Much loved son of Gael & Daryl. Loved brother of Bradley. Loved partner of Megan. Cherished Grandson of Nancy and the late Vern Andrews, and Ivy and the late John Rutter. A much loved nephew and cousin of all the Andrews and Rutter Families. A service to farewell Mitchell will be held at the Te Horo Community Hall, School Road, Te Horo, on Saturday 9th November 2019 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019