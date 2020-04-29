CULPITT, Mirian Agnes:

Mirian died peacefully on Friday 24 April 2020, at her home with one of her sons beside her. She was loved by a big family including Jeremy and Rosie, Nick and Bruno and Martyn and Jess; and her wider family of Ginny, Emma and Alex and Bill and Jess. She was also a treasured Gran to Mila, Elijah, Caleb and Asher and a special friend to many.

We will all miss her warm

and generous presence

in our lives.

Donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. A private cremation has taken place.





