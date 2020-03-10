SETTER, Miriam Dorothy:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late James William Setter. Much loved Mum of John, Wayne, and Lynne. Loving Grandmother of her 9 grandchildren (now reunited with her late grandchild), 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Phyllis and Mavis. All communications to the Setter Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Miriam will be held in St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 13th March 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020