BOURKE,
Miriam Rebecca (Betty):
Passed away peacefully on 28th August 2020, at the wonderful age of 98 years in Upper Hutt. Beloved wife of Clarry, and much loved mother of Maree, Victor and Catherine. Mother in-law of Theresa, Dave, Trevor, Rupert, Mauricio and Robert. Loving Grandmother of Leisha, Steven, Tania, Rebecca, Sarah, Melanie, Corrine and Jennifer. Great-Grandmother of James, Chelsea, Jordon, Taylor, Zachary, Kade, Ava, Felix, Ruby, Caleb, Lucy and Axle.
An extraordinary life beautifully lived, she will be sadly missed and forever remembered in our hearts.
At her request a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2020