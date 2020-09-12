JAKOB, Mira:
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on Thursday, 10 September 2020, with family by her side. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzy and Paul, Ronnie and Alison, and Carol. Baka of Daniel, Joshua, Morgyn and Mason. Loved by Molly, Raz and special boy Lucky. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Zdenka, Lela, Anita and Marica and their husbands. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support of Mira. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at teomanga.org.nz Messages to the 'Jakob Family' may be left in Mira's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Mira's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Joseph, 1 Pine Avenue, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 15 September at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020