CVETKOVIC,
Miodrag (Milan/Mile):
Born 7.1.1949 Kragujevac, Serbia.
Died 26.4.2019 Pirot, Serbia.
Beloved father of Bojan and Tijana, father-in-law of Liz and Vernon, much loved deda of Ava, husband of Shona, son of Krisa and Rasa (deceased), and son-in-law of Moyna and Peter Gorgevic. A memorial will be held from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday 28th July at Wilton Bowling Club (122 Wilton Road, Wilton – next to Otari Bush Reserve). Messages to the Cvetkovic family, C/- 17 Garden Road, Avalon, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from July 20 to July 24, 2019