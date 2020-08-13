KUITI, Minnie Amelia
(formerly McMeekan,
nee Dawe):
On 11 August 2020 at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville, after a courageous fight, aged 89 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Mike, Kathleen, Kevin, Alison and Andy, Jackie and David. Loved nana of 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Cashmere Heights and Cashmere Home for the loving care shown to Minnie over the last few years. Minnie is at home at 21 Niagara Street, Waitangirua, Porirua – all welcome to visit. A service to celebrate Minnie's life will be held at the Porirua Gospel Chapel, 88 Hereford Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua, on Friday 14 August 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020