HARRISON,
Milton "Graham":
Passed away peacefully on 12 November 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Wendy. Much loved father & father-in-law of Andrew & Sandra, and Sarah & Cameron. Very special Grandad of Georgia & Noah. Loved brother-in-law, uncle & friend to many. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held on Saturday 16 November 2019, at 2.00pm at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to the Harrison Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019