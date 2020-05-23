BROAD,
Millicent Jane "Milly":
Passed away on 13 May 2020, age 85, after a short illness surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Devoted and beloved wife of the late Arthur, and mother to Heather, Martin and Linda. She will be sadly missed by Heather and Alan. Martin and Margy, Linda and Paul and her devoted grandchildren Sarah, Christopher and Benjamin. Messages to 'the Broad family' may be posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or left on Milly's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A private cremation has been held according to Milly's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020