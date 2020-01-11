SPENCE, Mildred Connell

(Millie) (nee Tindle):

Died peacefully and surrounded by family, in the Matai Wing at Sevenoaks in Paraparaumu on 9 January 2020, aged 97 years (1922 – 2020). Much loved wife of Jack (passed in 1994), much loved mum to Loraine, Paul, John and Victoria. Much loved grandmother to Kathryn, Eleanor, James, Alex, Michael and Jack. Much loved great-grandmother to Olivia, Hugo, Ben, Stella, Forest, Stevie, Millie, Sadie and Kaylee. Lived a full and fulfilling life, surrounded and loved by her family and friends who will miss her so much. Loved by family in England. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Matai Wing of Sevenoaks who took loving care of Millie during her time there.

Now resting in peace and reunited with her much loved husband Jack.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



