KLJAKOVIC, Milan:
On July 10, 2019, passed away peacefully at Summerset on the Course, Trentham, aged 87 years. Husband of the late Bojana. Beloved father and father-in-law of Marko and Lise, Marjan (deceased) and Marian. Loved Dida of Sasha, Tomaz, Zara, Moja, and Zak. Loved Double-Dida of Miha, Jonah, and Luka.
He fed his children
He fought his wife
He loved them all
No work, No life
A funeral service for Milan will be held in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Palmer Crescent and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the "Kljakovic family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
"ODMORITE SE U MIRU"
Published in Dominion Post from July 13 to July 15, 2019