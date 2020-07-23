KEYS, Mike:
(71) Passed away suddenly on 18th July 2020, while doing what he loved. Dearly loved soulmate and husband to Liz, wonderful father to Richard and Catherine, brother to Mary, brother-in-law to Bob and Jane, son-in-law to Betty, father-in-law to Jurgita and friend to many. Mike was a man of intelligence and humour. He was caring, kind, and engaging, with a passion for life. And was a keen biker, golfer, planner and traveller.
He will be greatly missed,
but never forgotten.
May he rest in peace.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at the Founders chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday 6th August, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army may be made online at salvationarmy.org.nz – donation or may be left at the service. Messages to "The Keys Family" c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2020