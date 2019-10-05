DOOLE, Mike
(Michael Peter):
Passed away peacefully on 2 October 2019, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Eve for 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steven, Phillip & Sharon, and Alison & Paul. Dearly loved grandad to Joseph; Chloe and Chanelle. In loving memory of his wife Eve, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the caring staff of Ward 5 Hutt Hospital. A service for Mike will be held in the Wainuiomata Uniting Church, 108 Main Road, Wainuiomata, on Wednesday 9 October, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages and tributes may be posted to the "Doole Family" C/-PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019