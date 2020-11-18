BARRA,
Mike (Esmonde Michael):
Sadly Mike passed away in the presence of family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Treasured father to Michele and Erin, Christine and Tony, Carl and Suzie; loving partner to Carol; special brother to Mary-Rose and Peter, Pete and Linda and John (dec); dear Granddad to Nicole, Josh, Holly, Liam, Kaitlyn, Alex and Gabby; and dear Uncle to Julie-Anne, Tony and Ross. Mike was an incredibly strong, knowledgeable and hard-working man who would do anything to help others. He will be missed by many friends and people who have had the privilege of knowing him over the years. A very special thanks to all the amazing people who cared for Mike during his time of need. In accordance with Mike's wishes a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that a NZ native plant be planted or "gift a native tree in memory" through Trees that count. Messages for the family to 11 Cornish Place, Cromwell 9310 or email; [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020