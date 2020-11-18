Mike BARRA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike BARRA.
Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Death Notice

BARRA,
Mike (Esmonde Michael):
Sadly Mike passed away in the presence of family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Treasured father to Michele and Erin, Christine and Tony, Carl and Suzie; loving partner to Carol; special brother to Mary-Rose and Peter, Pete and Linda and John (dec); dear Granddad to Nicole, Josh, Holly, Liam, Kaitlyn, Alex and Gabby; and dear Uncle to Julie-Anne, Tony and Ross. Mike was an incredibly strong, knowledgeable and hard-working man who would do anything to help others. He will be missed by many friends and people who have had the privilege of knowing him over the years. A very special thanks to all the amazing people who cared for Mike during his time of need. In accordance with Mike's wishes a private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that a NZ native plant be planted or "gift a native tree in memory" through Trees that count. Messages for the family to 11 Cornish Place, Cromwell 9310 or email; [email protected]

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.