RAEMAKI,
Miimetua Tangimetua:
Peacefully at home on Tuesday 20th August 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly Loved wife of the late Matapo Teaura Raemaki. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Barry & Aynsley; Cuthers & Bonnie; Tere & Christine; Steven & Shona; Dennis & Pauline; Mii & Allan; Massey & Annie; and Nooroa. Loved Nana of Cuthers, Pania, Leila; Kieran, Annaliese; Jerome, Keeley; Tyler, Jade, Brooke; Paige, James; Shane, Matapo and loved Great-Nana to Kimmy-zen. All communications to the Raemaki Family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Miimetua will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Wallaceville, on Monday 26th August 2019 at 12.30pm. Followed by an interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019