LENDNAL,
Mieczyslaw (Mietek):
Passed away sadly and unexpectedly, on 24 October 2020, at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Jadwiga. Much loved father of Marzena (Barbara), Leszek and Andrew and father-in-law of Melanie. Adored grandfather of Angelina and Juliette. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 173 Clyde Street, Island Bay, Wellington at 11.00am, on Friday, 30 October 2020, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. The rosary will be recited in the church before the Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020