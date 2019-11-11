WATSON, Michelle Maureen
(Buttie) (nee Butturini):
Of Paekakariki. Peacefully on Saturday, 9th November 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a short illness. Aged 56 years. Loved wife of Robert, sister of Annie, and aunt of Ricky and Danny. Much loved by her extended family and many friends. We will gather to celebrate Michelle's life at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, at 10.00am Tomorrow (Tuesday, 12th November), to be followed by a private cremation. Messages for Rob Watson may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cats Protection Wellington, PO Box 12157, Thorndon, Wellington 6144 would be appreciated, and may be banked direct to a/c 01-0517-0269619-00 : Cats Protection League (Wgtn) Inc.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ-NZIFH
04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019