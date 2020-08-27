WALKER,
Michelle Christine:
Peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, with family by her side. Beloved partner of Billy. Loved mother of Daniel and grandmother of Dylan. Loved sister of Carolyn, Trish, Wayne (dec), Rodney and Margaret. A special friend to Billy's family and many others. Messages to the 'Walker/O'Connor Family' may be left in Michelle's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Michelle will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 28 August, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Friends of Michelle are encouraged to watch the live stream of her service, you will find a link to this on her tribute page mentioned above.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2020