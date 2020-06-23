VERBERNE,
Michelle Christine:
In the early hours of 19 June 2020, in the presence of her partner Ben at the Mary Potter Hospice, aged 49 years. Much loved soulmate of Ben. Daughter of the late Bill and Noeline. Sister to Garry, Lorraine, Leo, and Ady. Good friend to Fiona and Brent. Beloved aunt to her nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or may be made online at www.marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/
Messages for "the family of Michelle Verberne" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. A funeral service for Michelle will be held at The Pines Chapel, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Friday 26 June, commencing at 12.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post on June 23, 2020