DAVISON, Michelle Tracy
(nee Tonkin) (Mrs Missile):
On September 28, 2020, peacefully at her home with family; aged 51 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul for 29 years and Mum of Steven and Aaron. Proud Nana of Broden, Sophie, Holley and Indy. Loved daughter of Sandra, and sister of Belinda. Step-daughter of Gordon. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online. Special thanks to Te Omanga Hospice and Wellington Free Ambulance for their care and continued support. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Davison family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020