Michele ROSIMINI

Guest Book
  • "I am so sad , you went though so much in the last year , I..."
    - Peter Parker
  • "My dear Friend Michele am sad you have left this world it..."
    - Geri Lynch
Death Notice

ROSIMINI,
Michele Ann:
Peacefully passed away on Monday 7th October 2019 at Hutt Hospital after a traumatic event 3 months ago. Much loved eldest daughter of Miriam Rosimini and Ben (dec). Very much cherished and loved mum to Melissa, Nicole (dec), and Lance Grange. Former wife of Steve Grange (dec). Loved sister of Tony (dec), Andrea and Murray (dec), and Alan. The family extends their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support given to Michele and to us by Doctors, Nurses, ICU Neurology Wellington Hospital, Huntleigh Rest Home, Hutt Hospital, A&E Doctors and Nurses, St John Volunteers, Ward 5, and Chaplains Ray and Kathryn. Loved long time friend of Bronwyn. Michele will be missed by her work mates.
Life is but a stopping place,
a pause in what's to be
a resting place along the way
to sweet eternity.
A service for Michele will be held at St Anselms Union Church, 30 Makara Road, Karori, Wellington, on Thursday 17th October, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages for the family may be sent to "The family of Michele Rosimini" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.