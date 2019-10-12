Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Michele Ann:

Peacefully passed away on Monday 7th October 2019 at Hutt Hospital after a traumatic event 3 months ago. Much loved eldest daughter of Miriam Rosimini and Ben (dec). Very much cherished and loved mum to Melissa, Nicole (dec), and Lance Grange. Former wife of Steve Grange (dec). Loved sister of Tony (dec), Andrea and Murray (dec), and Alan. The family extends their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care and support given to Michele and to us by Doctors, Nurses, ICU Neurology Wellington Hospital, Huntleigh Rest Home, Hutt Hospital, A&E Doctors and Nurses, St John Volunteers, Ward 5, and Chaplains Ray and Kathryn. Loved long time friend of Bronwyn. Michele will be missed by her work mates.

Life is but a stopping place,

a pause in what's to be

a resting place along the way

to sweet eternity.

A service for Michele will be held at St Anselms Union Church, 30 Makara Road, Karori, Wellington, on Thursday 17th October, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages for the family may be sent to "The family of Michele Rosimini" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.

Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco







