Michal PETRUS

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Home Of Compassion Chapel
237 Fergusson Drive
Upper Hutt
Interment
Following Services
Akatarawa Cemetery
Death Notice

PETRUS, Michal George:
On December 24, 2019 peacefully at Home of Compassion, Silverstream; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret-Ann for 50 years and much loved and respected father of Rachael, Michal, Clare, Dominic, and their partners. Adored Dziadzio of his 7 grandchildren. Special thanks to the Home Of Compassion Community for their support and care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Home Of Compassion Chapel, 237 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Petrus family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 27, 2019
