TURNER,
Michael Duncan (Mike):
Peacefully on Sunday 16 February 2020 at Summerset on the Course, aged 77 years. Much loved by all his family; Merrilyn, Andrew and Heather, Stuart and Liesbeth, Robert (deceased), Edward and Suzanne. Loved grandad of Sam and Sophie, Kate, Rachael, Thijs, Hanna, Nynke, Amy and Liam. Loved son of Edith and Harry Turner, and older brother of Grant (all deceased). Many thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, and Summerset for their wonderful care of Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be either left at the service, posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040, or online at
https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/ donate/teomangahospice/ A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in the Wesley Centre, corner Benzie Avenue and Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Turner family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020