TAYLOR,
Michael Eric Upcott: Q.S.O.
On August 3, 2020, peacefully at Waikanae Lodge. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen, Blanche and the late Lois. Father of Blanche & Paul, Sven & Elinor. Step-father of Debbie & Bob. Loved grandfather of Annik, Harriet and James. Brother of Cedric & Alison, Ann & Peter. Uncle of Adrian & Carolyn and their extended families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cawthron Institute, Private Bag 2, Nelson 7042, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, Friday 14 August, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020