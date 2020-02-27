STREET,
Michael Anthony (Tony):
Of Carterton and who passed away peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare Home after a long battle with heart disease, on Friday 21st February 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Janise. A much loved father and father-in-law of Eric, Peter & Amanda, Linda & Brent and Susan & Roy. Loved step-father to Travis, Tabatha, Kyle and Amber. Adored grandfather of his 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Mike Berry and the caregivers at Roseneath.
"He lived his dream"
In accordance with Tony's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Street family can be sent C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2020