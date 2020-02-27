Michael STREET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael STREET.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

STREET,
Michael Anthony (Tony):
Of Carterton and who passed away peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare Home after a long battle with heart disease, on Friday 21st February 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Janise. A much loved father and father-in-law of Eric, Peter & Amanda, Linda & Brent and Susan & Roy. Loved step-father to Travis, Tabatha, Kyle and Amber. Adored grandfather of his 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Mike Berry and the caregivers at Roseneath.
"He lived his dream"
In accordance with Tony's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Street family can be sent C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.