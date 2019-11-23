SMITH, Michael Joseph
Christopher (Mike):
Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, at the Otago Hospice, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Bev, father and father-in-law of Lisa and Tony, Lucienne and Gordon, Chris and Sue, and grandfather of Hamish, Liam, Aubyn, and Ruby. As per Mike's wishes, his body has been donated to the Otago Medical School. A private farewell has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019